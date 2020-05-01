Severe Storms Spark Fires That Destroy 21 Cars Parked in NJ Lot

RIDGEFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Power lines brought down by severe storms sparked fires that destroyed 21 cars parked at a lot in northern New Jersey, authorities said.

The fires in Ridgefield were reported around 8 p.m. Thursday, as heavy rains and strong, gusty winds moved through the region, The fires were extinguished nearly three hours later, and no injuries were reported.

Authorities say the downed power lines landed on vehicles at the lot, which they say is used as a storage area for a local auto dealership.

