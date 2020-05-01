Podcast: In Their Own Words: Tony Carroll on the Mayday

Mayday, Mayday, Mayday…no other word brings as much consternation as this one in the fire service. In this episode, host Joe Pronesti interviews the author of the Mayday Monday training bulletin, D.C. Battalion Chief Tony Carroll, who talks about why he started the monthly column and its relevance to firefighters across the country.

The best way to keep up with Fire Engineering? Get our regular e-Newsletter: www.fireengineering.com/enewsletter.

Listen in the player above. Also, get every episode by subscribing to the Fire Engineering podcast using your favorite podcast app.

MORE

In Their Own Words: Arthur Ashley on Truck Company Functions

In Their Own Words: Nick Salameh on Fire Phenomena

Podcast: In Their Own Words: Tom Sitz on Engine Company Ops

Podcast: In Their Own Words: Nick Wilbur on Aerial Ladders