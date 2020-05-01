IL Firefighter Dies of Stroke Believed to Be Related to COVID-19

The U.S. Fire Administration reported on the death of an Illinois firefighter that may be related to the coronavirus.

Firefighter/Paramedic Robert David Reisinger, 57, of the River Grove (IL) Fire Department responded to a medical emergency on March 24, 2020. The patient had a known case of COVID-19. Firefighter/Paramedic Reisinger subsequently contracted the virus. He was quarantined at home and was scheduled to return to work on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

On Monday evening, April 27, 2020, he suffered a stroke and was immediately taken to the hospital. Upon arrival, hospital staff performed a COVID-19 test, which came back positive. Firefighter/Paramedic Reisinger passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 from the stroke that was attributed to COVID-19.

Firefighter/Paramedic Reisinger had 18 years of service.