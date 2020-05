The U.S. Fire Administration announced the line of duty death of Lt. Harold “Eddie” Moore, Jr., who died at his home after responding to a fire, reports News Center Maine.

Moore joined the Jackson Volunteer Fire Dept. in 1994 when he was 16 years old.

