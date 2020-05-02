Easton (PA) Firefighters Rescue Man from Delaware River

Firefighters used a boat to rescue a man from the Delaware River and brought him to a waiting ambulance, reports LehighValleyLive.com.
Firefighters launched two boats — one from Scott Park in Easton and the other from the boat launch. Pennsylvania Water Rescue also responded.
The man was about 60 feet off shore a mile or so south of the state park entrance off South Delaware Drive and struggling to keep his head above water when a firefighter threw him a life ring from the boat and the man was pulled to safety.
