Newark (NJ) Man Charged with Assaulting Firefighters

Police arrested an emotionally distressed male after he assaulted several firefighters, reports RLS Media.

Police say the suspect- Dayvon A. Perez, 19, of Newark- was throwing garbage and then climbed onto a fire truck in an attempt to vandalize the vehicle.

Perez jumped off the truck and chest bumped a firefighter before climbing onto another fire truck and shoved a firefighter then chest-bumped a third firefighter, police said.

