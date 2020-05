FDNY Firefighters rescued a baby after a four-alarm fire in his Lenox Hill apartment, reports New York Post.

Three minor injuries were reported, including one firefighter who was transported to New York Hospital.

FDNY firefighters rescue baby from four-alarm blaze in NYC https://t.co/JwjsWIRCyK pic.twitter.com/AXXkih1BVX — New York Post (@nypost) May 3, 2020

A second patient was taken to NewYork Presbyterian/Weill Cornell in Manhattan, while the third declined medical attention.

