A family of four escaped safely as a fire gutted their house, reports CBS Chicago.

Flames were visible in the single-family ranch home, the Evanston Fire Department said.

Crews found heavy smoke and fire in the front of the house, and found everyone had gotten out. Firefighters put out the fire with both an attack from the outside and efforts inside.

Working smoke detectors were credited with alerting the family of four, who escaped without incident, the fire department said.