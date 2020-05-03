News

Oregon Fire Officials Prepare for Tough Fire Season

Oregon fire officials are encouraging people to help prevent fires, reports KMTR 16.

According to the Oregon Department of Forestry, nearly 70 percent of wildfires are human-caused. It’s the campfires and discarded cigarettes – that’s what they’re talking about. Will the numbers of human-caused fires go down this summer due to social distancing and the stay-at-home order? That answer is not clear yet.

For more information on other fires tips and emergency preparedness, visit https://www.ready.gov/plan.

RELATED

Oregon Firefighters Rescue Three from Accident

Firefighters Gain on Destructive Oregon Wildfire

Oregon Wildfire Grows to 22,000 Acres

More