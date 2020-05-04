TN Town Remembers Off-Duty Firefighter Killed During Storm

An off-duty Spring Hill, Tennessee, firefighter was killed on Sunday night after being hit by a falling tree Sunday evening during a series of strong thunderstorms moved through the center of the state, according to a report from WKRN.

Spring Hill officials said 34-year-old Mitchell Earwood was killed near his home in the area of Highway 431 and Bethesda Road.

According to Chief Terry Hood, Earwood, a 10-year Spring Hill veteran, was playing in a creek with his daughter when the storm hit suddenly and a tree limb fell on top of him.

According to the Associated Press, more than 100,000 customers were left without power on account of the spate of storms. The state has sustained significant damage from stormy weather in recent weeks, with four dead including a child during an Easter tornado. A set of storms ravaged the region in mid-April, killing at least 30 people.