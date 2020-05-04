One Dead After Fire in Vacant Las Vegas Home

Las Vegas (NV) firefighters responded early Monday to a fire in a purportedly vacant home that left one person dead.

According to a release from the department, members with Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to a reported vacant house fire in the 1700 block of S. Eastern Ave. at 5:01 a.m. Monday, May 4, 2020.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire showing from a one-story, wood-frame, boarded up and vacant house. Bystanders told firefighters that they believed a person was trapped inside the house.

While fighting the fire, firefighters went inside the house to search for any victims. The body of a deceased person was found in the rear of the house. Firefighters had the fire under control in approximately 20 minutes.

The fire caused heavy damage to the structure. The exact amount of damage is not available at this time. The house was previously damaged in another fire that occurred on March 26, 2020.

The fire is under investigation and there were no reported injuries of first responders during the incident. Firefighters from the Clark County Fire Department also responded to the scene.

RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING

Operational Considerations in Abandoned Building Fires

Abandoned Building Policy: Five Years Later

It’s Just a Vacant