White Plains (NY) Deputy Fire Chief Dies from COVID-19 Complications

A deputy fire chief for the White Plains (NY) Fire Department has passed away from complications arising from coronavirus, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

While on duty in March, Deputy Fire Chief Edward J. Ciocca contracted COVID-19 from working with other firefighters who subsequently tested positive for the virus. He subsequently passed away on May 1, 202o.

Deputy Chief Ciocca was 62 years old and had 35 years of service.

“Brother Ciocca was a loving father, a devoted fireman, a stalwart leader and a caring friend,” the White Plains Professional Fire Fighters IAFF Local 274 wrote on its Facebook page. “As a second generation firefighter who served for 35 years, he rose to the rank of Deputy Chief like his father before him. A consummate professional, he was always calm, cool and collected whether inside a burning building or in command of operations from the outside. He cared for his men deeply as if they were his sons, and always put first the well-being of not only them but their families as well.”