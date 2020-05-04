Firefighters Rescue 10 From Hayward (CA) Apartment Fire

Firefighters rescued at least 10 people from a fire at a three-story apartment building, reports East Bay Times.

The fire started around 4 a.m. in a second-floor unit and sent smoke billowing upward, filling the third floor.

The third-floor residents went out to their balconies, where firefighters using ground ladders helped them climb down to safety. Everyone rescued was alert and able to walk down the ladder.

RELATED

Two Dallas (TX) Firefighters Suffer Burns Fighting Apartment Fire

Gwinnett County (GA) Apartment Fire Displaces 40

Photos: Indy Firefighters Control Downtown Apartment Fire