A fatal fire in Kensington claimed one man’s life and left another man injured, reports ABC 6.

A man in his 50’s was discovered on the third floor. He suffered burns and smoke inhalation and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 57-year-old man, who suffered smoke inhalation, was listed in stable condition.

RELATED

Man Becomes Second Fatality in Prince George’s County (MD) Fire

Firefighter Among the Injured in Fatal Brooklyn Fire