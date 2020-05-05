Webcast: Disaster Planning and Control: The Basics and Beyond

Join us for a Webcast with West Chester (OH) Assistant Chief Randall Hanifen and Dr. William M. Kramer on all-hazards disaster planning and management, with a focus on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A disaster planning program is a good start toward being prepared as an organization and responding to the pandemic. However, beyond the basics, a pandemic requires much internal planning related to continuity of operations. The authors will review the basics contained within the text “Disaster Planning and Control”, as well as discuss specifics related to the pandemic based on best practices. Additionally authors Kramer and Hanifen share current experiences, as well as academic background related to COVID-19. The CDC predicts that a resurgence can occur again later this year. Tune in and learn from successes and lessons learned to date.

