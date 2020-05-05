One Dead, Two Critical in Armored Vehicle Rollover Crash Near AZ Interchanges

Phoenix and Tempe firefighters are investigating a fatal crash involving an armored vehicle on fire that occurred at around 2:45 p.m. Monday near State Routes 143 and 202, according to a report from ABC15.

On arrival to the scene, firefighters extinguished the fire and extricated one person from their vehicle, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

There they also found one adult who was pronounced dead on the scene and two men who were later transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The routes were eventually closed off for several hours while crews worked to clear the scene, but they have since reopened.

RELATED

Training Minutes Revisited: Vehicle Extrication: Tension Buttress Stabilization

Training Minutes: Extrication with a Damaged Door

Extrication: The No Relief Cut-Dash Lift