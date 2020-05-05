Photos: FDNY Firefighters Battle Bronx Warehouse Fire

Photos and info by FirstOnScenePhotos
Fire Department of New York (FDNY) companies battled a massive fire at a warehouse in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx on Monday afternoon, May 4, 2020.
Towering plumes of smoke were visible from the building at 307 Bruckner Boulevard near 140th Street.
The fire, which grew to three alarms in the late afternoon, started just before 2:00 p.m.
The smoke was so intense in the area that all lanes of the nearby Bruckner Expressway were closed in both directions.
No injuries were reported.
More: firstonscenephotos.com
