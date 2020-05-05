Cal City Firefighters Respond to Mobile Home Fire

The California City Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire, reports KGET.com.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the rear of a double-wide mobile home.

CCFD said firefighters were faced with a heavy fire load due to an accumulation of debris. They immediately deployed hose lines to put the fire out and preventing the fire from spreading to an adjacent home. The fire was knocked out in about 15 minutes.

