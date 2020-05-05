Roof Collapses During Spring (TX) Fire

Firefighters are investigating a house fire in the Spring area, reports click2houston.com.

Fire crews arrived to a two-story residence with heavy fire and smoke showing to the roof. Firefighters said parts of the roof collapsed in.

Fire crews said they evacuated the home and fought the fire from the exterior. All occupants and pets inside the residence exited safely, firefighters said.

