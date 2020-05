A high-rise tower caught fire in the United Arab Emirates in a city-state neighboring Dubai, reports The New York Times.

The fire at the 48-story Abbco Tower saw flaming debris shower neighboring parking lots and left metal siding littering surrounding streets.

The fire started around 9 p.m., just after those fasting for the holy month of Ramadan had finished their iftar meals. At least seven people suffered minor injuries.

