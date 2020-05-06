New Rochelle (NY) Fire Captain Dies from COVID-19 Complications

The U.S. Fire Administration reported on the death of a fire captain with the New Rochelle (NY) Fire Department from coronavirus complications.

Fire Captain Andrew DiMaggio, 57, contracted COVID-19 during the course of his official duties at the firehouse. He passed away on May 3, 2020.

Captain DiMaggio had 31 years of service.

