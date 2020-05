A young volunteer firefighter in North Carolina was paralyzed after a vehicle crash during an emergency response, according to reports.

WRAL reports that Cecil Dale Thornton, 18, was responding to a medical call with the Blackman’s Crossroads Fire Department when his truck ran off the road. Thornton was ejected and paralyzed from the waist down.

Thornton had undergone surgery but his family told reporters there is just a 5-percent chance of him being able to walk again.