Los Angeles (CA) Crews Knock Down Huge Pallet Fire

More than 100 Los Angeles County Fire Department and L.A. City Fire firefighters were deployed to extinguish a large pallet fire that erupted in South Los Angeles, according to a report from CBSLA2.

Both departments responded to the 1700 block of 57th Street just before midnight on Tuesday.

On their arrival, the fire was already fully involved fire and burning heavily. Firefighters were also forced to work around high-powered electrical lines that went down during the firefight. Some residents had to evacuate, but no injuries were reported.

Crews brought the fire under control in a little more than one hour.

