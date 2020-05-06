Seattle OKs $8M for New Fire Station 31

Latest step in the 'Cancer House' saga: Seattle City Council authorizes $8 million to purchase and prep site for new Fire Station 31 https://t.co/kklYYyDWnI — Daniel Beekman (@DBeekman) May 5, 2020

The Seattle (WA) City Council has approved $8M to buy and prepare the site for a new Fire Station 1 to replace the department’s infamous “Cancer House,” according to a report.

The Seattle Times reported that the new Fire Station 31 will replace an existing station at 1319 N. Northgate Way. The older building had shut down in June because of concerns about conditions there, including mold. The station had garnered a reputation for illness as many firefighters who worked there developed cancer, according to the report.

MORE

‘Cancer House’? The mysterious case of Seattle Fire Station 31

RELATED

Occupational Cancer: The Stigma That Stays With You Forever

Fire Service Occupational Cancer: The Elephant in the Room

Firefighters and the Cancer Beast