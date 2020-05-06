Wildland Fire Camps Need Dramatic Change Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

When a wildfire explodes out of control and threatens property and lives, thousands of firefighters and support crews come from around the country and even the world, reports NPR.

In this new era of coronavirus, the guidance on everything from how fire camps will be set up, to the safety protocols and social distancing rules for fire crews is evolving and not yet finalized, even with the wildfire season officially underway. Some red flag warnings have already been issued in the Southwest, where alongside southern Florida, there’s a higher than usual threat of major wildfires this spring, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

Across the nation, some wildland firefighters worry whether they can do their jobs safely during a global pandemic.

RELATED

Coronavirus Forces New Approaches to Wildland Firefighting