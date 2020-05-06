Hanson (MA) Killed in House Fire

Margaret O’Toole-Driscoll, 58, was unable to be rescued due to high heat and smoke conditions, reports Patriot Ledger.

Firefighters were called to the home shortly after 7 p.m. When they arrived, one of the residents who escaped the fire told them that a family member was still inside.

The three other occupants of the single-family, Cape-style log cabin home escaped the fire, according to the Plymouth County district attorney’s office.

