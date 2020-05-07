Crews Battle Massive Four-Alarm Santa Ana (CA) Church Fire

The Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) responded to a huge, early morning four-alarm fire that a vacant church in Santa Ana at around 2:26 a.m. before firefighters extinguished most the flames, according to a report by ABC7.

***UPDATE*** Early footage of the fire in Santa Ana this morning. Investigators are conducting cause and origin investigation. pic.twitter.com/4VjG0sHLi9 — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) May 7, 2020 Video courtesy of the Orange County Fire Authority Public Information Officer.

OCFA crews responded to the 100 block of East Santa Ana Boulevard near Main Street at around 2:26 a.m. after receiving multiple reports of fire at the location. On arrival, crews found the church fully involved. In all, nearly 100 firefighters were needed to extinguish the blaze.

OCFA said firefighters had to go into a defensive operation. No injuries were immediately reported.

***UPDATE*** Fire in Santa Ana is now 4 alarms. Confirmed fire is in a vacant church. Firefighters in defensive operation. pic.twitter.com/ZJK7tznbF5 — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) May 7, 2020 Video courtesy of the Orange County Fire Authority Public Information Officer.

The bulk of the fire was out by about 4:30 a.m. but crews were expected to stay at the scene through the morning. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

