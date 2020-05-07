Webcast: Thinking Like an Incident Commander

Join us for a special Webcast with retired FDNY Deputy Chief Tom Dunne about the role of the incident commander, the thought processes that go along with the position, and how this manner of thinking can be useful for everyone on the fireground.

What is an incident commander seeing, thinking, and feeling when he supervises a fire operation? Tactics may vary at various incidents but the one constant is the incident commander’s thought process. How is his view of a fire different and how can his perspective make you a more effective firefighter, chief, or company officer?

This presentation is geared to illustrate key points in preparation, size up, fire ground command, and decision making. The concepts are vital for firefighters of all ranks. A firefighter who has the ability to think like an incident commander is better prepared to make confident and effective decisions on the fireground.

