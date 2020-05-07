At Least 20 Injured in Coney Island Apartment Complex

A fire at a residential high-rise apartment building in Coney Island in Brooklyn left at least 20 people injured, according to news reports.

The fire early Thursday sent at least 17 people to the hospital, according to WPIX 11, with a total of 20 injured overall. A report from WABC put the number of those injured at 21.

The fire reportedly was a mattress fire in one of the apartments at the Surfside Gardens apartment complex on West 25th Street.

WPIX 11 reported that calls for the fire came in around 2 a.m. and the fire had been placed under control by 3:30 a.m.

