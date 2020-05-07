Training Minutes Revisited: Testing Water Flow

Fire Engineering/YouTube

In this Training Minutes video, Ray McCormack discusses the importance of having an adequate water supply.

These videos are for training demonstration purposes only. When you perform these techniques at emergency scenes and evolutions, be sure to wear full PPE and adhere to your agency’s procedures and policies. This video originally ran on the Fire Engineering site in 2008.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel HERE.

RELATED

National Fireman’s Journal: Ray McCormack

ALSO

Training Minutes Revisited: Stretching Short

Training Minutes Revisited: Bedroom Fire

Training Minutes Revisited: Attached Garage Fire

Training Minutes Revisited: Flaking Out a Handline Off-Room