Bay Head (NJ) Firefighter Dies of COVID-19 Complications

The U.S. Fire Administration (USFA) has reported on the death of a 47-year-old firefighter who died from complications related to the novel coronavirus.

While on official duty on March 21, 2020, Firefighter David Clark with the Bay Head Fire Company contracted COVID-19 from the firehouse and subsequently passed away on April 17, 2020.

This report represents the 34th firefighter fatality the USFA has recorded thus far in 2020, and at least the sixth attributed to COVID-19.

