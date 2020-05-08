In Their Own Words: Ted Nee on Firefighter Simulation Training

In this episode, host Joe Pronesti speaks with Ted Nee, who produces the line of firefighter simulation videos on the Fire Engineering site, and Bobby Halton. They discuss the benefit of simulation training for decision making and much more.
