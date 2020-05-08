PA Firefighters Respond to Tanker Truck Crash with Hazmat

On Thursday May 7, 2020, Upper Providence Township (PA) Department of Fire and Emergency Services personnel along with Black Rock Vol Fire Co., Trappe Fire Company No. 1, Royersford Fire Department, Friendship ambulance, Montgomery County Haz Mat, Montgomery County Emergency Management, Upper Providence Public Works, PennDOT, PASP, and numerous fire police officers responded to W/B Rt. 422 at the Mingo Road overpass for a tanker truck that rolled over into the median.

The truck was carrying approximately 6,000 gallons of hot tar liquid which had spilled into the median and was moving toward Mingo Road. Fortunately, there were no life-threatening injuries, and a coordinated effort on the bypass and on Mingo Road by responders resulted in stopping the leaking product from the tanker and damming the runoff to prevent entry into any storm sewers.

The initial dispatch was around 12:35 pm, and the incident was closed at approximately 4:45 pm.

Information and photos courtesy the Township of Upper Providence Department of Fire & Emergency Services.

