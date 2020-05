Firefighters say they have contained the Candy Fire, a 17-acre fire in Palermo, reports The Enterprise-Record.

#CandyFire [final] The fire is now 100 percent contained. Mopup and cleanup will continue for the next hour. pic.twitter.com/08pwFpnONO — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) May 9, 2020

#CandyFire [update] Mapping the exact size now. Estimated 30 acres and 50% contained. pic.twitter.com/GGCFJquKaD — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) May 8, 2020

A helicopter was called in to help put out the flames. In addition seven engine companies, four water truck crews, four volunteer companies, one fire crew and two bulldozers helped in extinguishing the fire.

