Several people were displaced and a firefighter was injured after a fire broke out Saturday at a west suburban Naperville home, reports Chicago 5.

Crews found the fire in the walls of the attic with smoke coming from the chimney and roof line, the fire department said. The fire was brought under control in about an hour.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries at the scene.

