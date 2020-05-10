FAA Proposes $1.29 Million Penalty for Violating Firefighter Training

The FAA announced a proposed $1.29 million in penalties against Chicago’s Department of Aviation for allegedly violating at least three aircraft rescue and firefighting regulations between April and August 2019, reports The Chicago Sun Times.

Between April and August, three firefighters assigned to O’Hare Airport worked shifts on a turret vehicle when they had not completed the required training, according to a statement from the FAA. A Chicago Fire Department lieutenant allegedly falsified 13 training entries to make it seem he’d finished the training.

