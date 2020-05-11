Five Injured, Two Critical, in Fort Worth (TX) Park Shooting

Five people were shot, with two suffering life-threatening injuries, at Village Creek Park in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday during a fireworks display at a gathering of nearly 600, according to a report from CNN.

Fort Worth Police responded to the park just before 7 p.m. and found five people injured, said Public Information Officer Buddy Calzada during a press briefing Sunday night. Witnesses said that they heard 30 rounds of gunfire immediately after the fireworks, according to Calzada.

Responding officers found five people with injuries and transported them all to local hospitals. Three suffered non-life threatening injuries, and two others are in critical condition, Calzada said.

Texas’s “Stay at Home” order expired on May 1, with the state laying out plans to ease additional restrictions. However, despite parks being open, officials are still encouraging people to social distance.

Police are still unsure why hundreds had gathered at the center of the park, which had reopened on April 20 after all 89 Texas state parks were closed to stop the spread of coronavirus.

