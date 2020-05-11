Firefighters Respond to Massive Paterson (NJ) Fire

Paterson firefighters at the scene of a fire that went to seven alarms. Photo courtesy of Chris and Bill Tompkins.

Firefighters in Paterson, New Jersey, responded to a seven-alarm fire that impacted more than six homes, according to reports.

Aftermath of a 7 alarm fire in Paterson https://t.co/GFfV6Kobns — NorthJersey.com (@northjersey) May 10, 2020

NorthJersey.com reported that the fire on the 80 block of Beech Street near Oak Street spread to seven homes. There were no injuries, however the fire displaced 55 people, the report said. Some homes were entirely reduced to rubble.

Firefighters from numerous other departments, including West Paterson, Little Falls, Totowa, Clifton, Passaic, Fair Lawn, and Haledon responded to the scene.

Fire photographer Bill Tompkins captured some images from the scene at https://www.btfirephotos.com/2020/Paterson-5-9-20/