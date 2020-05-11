Phoenix Firefighters Control Two-Alarm Fire

Phoenix Fire Dept is fighting a second alarm structure fire at Drake equipment. Please avoid 19th Ave. south of the 17 pic.twitter.com/tJ6DVIGVQn — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) May 10, 2020

Phoenix (AZ) Fire Department crews responded to a second-alarm fire at the Drake Equipment of Arizona facility Sunday afternoon.

Video from the department’s Twitter account showed elevated master streams being used at the fire, which began around 2 p.m, according to ABC 15.

A report from azcentral.com indicated there were no injuries, as the facility is not open on the weekends. More than 100 firefighters responded to the scene.

