Two Dead After NH Farmhouse Fire

Salisbury NH-3rd Alarm today at 1325 hrs. "A Boscawen Firefighter retreats as heavy fire erupts from this large farmhouse !" pic.twitter.com/UmBCKWsMYZ — Jay L Heath (@jayheath188) May 10, 2020

Two people were found dead following a three-alarm farmhouse fire Sunday in Salisbury, New Hampshire, according to reports.

The local Patch Web site says Salisbury (NH) firefighters responded to the site at 516 West Salisbury Road around 1:30 p.m. Two occupants were found but crews were compelled to exit the building before they could be rescued, the report said.

One firefighter fell through the roof and required medical care, according to the report.

Video and photos from the scene show massive flames roaring through the roof of the building.

Salisbury NH. 3 Bells for a very large farmhouse -516 West Salisbury Rd. Copyright video Jay L Heath. All rights reserved. pic.twitter.com/PTOqiokGmB — Jay L Heath (@jayheath188) May 10, 2020

State fire marshal: Two victims are deceased after Salisbury fire