Two people were rescued from a fiery accident, reports click2houston.com.

Firefighters said the accident occurred at around 4:40 a.m. The crash caused the road to be shut down.

Firefighters said two people were trapped in the vehicle that caught fire. According to authorities, no children were involved.

RELATED

Salisbury (MD) House Fire Deemed Accidental

Walker County (GA) Fatal Fire Ruled Accidental