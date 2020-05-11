San Antonio (TX) Neighbors Rescue Man from Burning Home

One person sent to hospital with extensive burns and the home is considered a total loss, reports KSAT 12.
Neighbors helped rescue man from a burning home. Residents reported hearing an explosion shortly before the fire occurred. A young neighbor who lives across the street and another person helped pull a man out of his house shortly after it caught fire, fire officials said.
Fire officials said a gas leak likely caused the fire and that CPS Energy will have to dig up the gas line to cap it.
