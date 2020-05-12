Humpday Hangout: Attic and Cockloft Fires

Is there a better way to fight attic fires? In this week’s Humpday Hangout, Mike Dugan, Bill Gustin, and the rest of the panel are joined by special guest Dave Walsh to consider some aspects of attic and cockloft fires. Walsh and his students at Dutchess Community College have performed tests on legacy/stick-built roof assemblies constructed with rafters of dimensional lumber vs. modern, lightweight trusses, etc.
Sponsored by Key Hose: www.keyhose.com
More Key Hose-Sponsored Hangouts
Humpday Hangout: High-Rise Firefighting
Humpday Hangout: Innovations in Safety and Vehicle Fires
Humpday Hangout: High-Rise Intelligence and Strategy
Humpday Hangout: Fighting Fires in Houses of Worship