Humpday Hangout: Attic and Cockloft Fires

Live event on 5/13/2020 at 1300hrs. Use #FETalk on Twitter.

Fire Engineering/YouTube

Is there a better way to fight attic fires? In this week’s Humpday Hangout, Mike Dugan, Bill Gustin, and the rest of the panel are joined by special guest Dave Walsh to consider some aspects of attic and cockloft fires. Walsh and his students at Dutchess Community College have performed tests on legacy/stick-built roof assemblies constructed with rafters of dimensional lumber vs. modern, lightweight trusses, etc.

