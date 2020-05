In this Training Minutes video on ventilation, Nick Papa and Pete Morotto review some indicators the the outside vent (OV) firefighter ought to look for that would suggest a fire inside the building.

Watch in the player above.

RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING

Outside Vent Firefighter: A Critical Role

The Outside Ventilation Firefighter

Outside Vent – Tower Ladder Style

Drill: Outside Vent Suitcase

RELATED

Training Minutes: Taking Windows and Horizontal Ventilation

Training Minutes: Coordinated Ventilation