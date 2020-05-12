Photos: Firefighters Respond to Fatal Spring Valley (NY) Fire

First-arriving crews begin to stretch hoselines to attack the fully involved building.

Kenny Flynn shared some photos of firefighters responding last week to a fatal fire in Spring Valley, New York.

On May 6, 2020, the Spring Valley Fire Department was toned out for a possible structure fire in the area of Christa Lynn Drive. While en route, they were advised that several calls had been received reporting the house to be fully involved.

Under the command of Chief Canario, firefighters arrived just after 1 a.m. to find a small, one-story bungalow fully involved. Several hoselines were placed into operation to knock the fire down. Although considered abandoned and vacant because of upcoming demolition and development of the property, a body was found in the destroyed bungalow once overhaul was started.

Investigators are currently looking into the identity of the victim as well as the cause of the fire.

The Hillcrest and Nanuet fire departments also responded to the scene as part of mutual aid.

Columbian Engine Co. firefighter Tim Hill waits for water as the bungalow burns behind him.

Columbian Engine Co. firefighter John Conjura advances a second hoseline to help extinguish the flames.

