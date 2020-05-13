Members of the Engine House Training group talk firefighter training and current issues facing the fire service.
The best way to keep up with Fire Engineering? Get our regular e-Newsletter: www.fireengineering.com/enewsletter.
Listen in the player above. Also, get every episode by subscribing to the Fire Engineering podcast using your favorite podcast app.
RELATED
Podcast: Engine House Training with Guest Gregg Favre
Podcast: Engine House Training
Podcast: Engine House Training: Contending with Change