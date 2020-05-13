Knox County (TN) Crews Extinguish Fires at Same Home Twice in 24 Hours

Knox County (TN) Rural Metro crews responded to a home on McCubbins Road at around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday morning, the second time in 24 hours Rural Metro had to respond to the residence, according to a report from ABC affiliate WATE.

On arrival, crews spotted the flames coming from the front of the house. They extinguished the fire quickly, and no injuries were reported.

Also, yesterday afternoon Rural Metro and Knoxville (TN) Fire Department companies responded to a fire in an abandoned schoolhouse on Currier Lane off Northshore Dr. in the Rocky Hill area. Photos from Knoxville Fire’s Twitter account showed large flames tearing through an area with considerable brush and vegetation.

Before & after pictures from the fire on Currier Ln. last evening. The cause is being investigated. Apparently this was an old schoolhouse no longer being used. pic.twitter.com/NE4AYla0G3 — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) May 12, 2020

KFD & Rural Metro working an abandoned structure fire off Northshore Dr. in Rocky Hill area. 1408 Currier Ln. pic.twitter.com/SJJtjSf8hp — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) May 12, 2020

