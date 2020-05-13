Fire at MD Senior Living Community Deemed Arson

Fire authorities investigated an overnight fire at Leisure World, an age-restricted community in Montgomery County, Maryland.

According to Pete Piringer, chief public information officer for Montgomery County (MD) Fire & Rescue Service, the fire in a single-story duplex was arson. Smoke alarms reportedly did not function at the fire, which left one person displaced.

Approximately 65 firefighters responded to the scene of the fire, which occurred in a bedroom and extended to the attic of the home. The damage was estimated at $350K.

