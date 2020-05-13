Photos: Firefighters Quell Royal Oak (MI) House Fire

Fire photographer Dennis Walus shared some images of firefighters working at the scene of a house fire in Royal Oak, Michigan.

On Saturday May 9, 2020, at approximately 2210 hours, the Royal Oak (MI) Fire Department was dispatched to a smoke investigation in the area on Washington and University.

Upon arrival, Engine 910 reported heavy smoke from a two-story dwelling and requested the balance of the assignment for a working fire. Companies entered the structure to perform fire attack and conduct a search.

The fire was located in the basement and transitional attack was preformed. This fire was brought under control in 30 minutes using two lines. Engines 910, 920, and 930, Ladder 912, and Rescue 91 and 92 responded to this incident.

