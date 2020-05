A construction worker was killed and another seriously injured when a fire extinguisher exploded in a freak mishap at a construction site, reports ABC New York 7.

Two police officers who may have been responding to that incident were injured when their cruiser collided with another vehicle at Ninth Avenue and 25th Street.

